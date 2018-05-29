Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – A student at Coral Gables Senior High is under arrest for making a threat against the school which turned out to be a hoax, according to Miami-Dade School Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.

Carvalho said the student created fake Gmail accounts under other students’ names and used those accounts to write threats against the school.

The investigation into the threat started over the weekend and later determined to be a hoax.

The student, who is a minor, is facing a felony charge of false reporting concerning planting a bomb.