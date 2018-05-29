Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PANAMA CITY (CBSMiami) – A pretty neat video coming from one of the harder-hit areas from Subtropical Storm Alberto.

High winds from the storm on Monday caused something unusual at a hotel pool in Panama City Beach.

What’s being called a mini-vortex could be seen spinning around the pool.

It actually launched a couple of pool floats into the air.

The video, which can be seen above, was shot by Justin Ray Parker Monday afternoon just as Alberto was moving onshore in nearby Laguna Beach.