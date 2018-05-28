Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Reports of shots fired on Memorial Day led to a people running down Ocean Drive.

The reported gunshots turned out to be a false alarm, according to police.

Surveillance cameras captured dozens running away from the scene of the reported shooting.

Police said one person had to be transported to Mount Sinai Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.

Miami Beach police officers canvassed the area, near 9th Street and Ocean Drive, and located no gunshot victims or signs of a shooting, authorities said.

At least 111 people have been arrested in Miami Beach since Thursday, according to police.