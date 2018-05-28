Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – Memorial Day is a time to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

On Monday remembrances were held throughout Washington, DC.

President Trump took part in the annual Memorial Day tradition of laying a wreath at the tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Afterward, the president commemorated those who died in service to our nation.

“Today we pay tribute to their service,” Trump said. “We mourn alongside their families, and we strive to be worthy of their sacrifice.”

He also acknowledged two World War 2 veterans, Senator Bob Dole and Ray Chavez, who at 106 years old, is the oldest living survivor of Pearl Harbor.

“And he was in the oval office two days ago and he doesn’t look a day over 60,” Trump said of Chavez.

Similar ceremonies were held at the Vietnam Memorial and the World War 2 Memorial where veterans honored the fallen.

Americans are not only reflecting about the significance of Memorial Day, they’re celebrating in many ways.

People from across the country are in Washington to see this annual parade.

“I look around, there’s every race, creed color,” said Daniel Blanchard, visiting from Jefferson, Missouri. “You know we’re all standing here together as one people. And it really – it chokes me up inside talking about it.”

Parades big and small, like ones on Long Island and in Wisconsin, moved down main streets, paying tribute to the sacrifice of so many.