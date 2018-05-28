Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) — For the second consecutive year, the Miami Hurricanes have been held out of the 64-team field of the NCAA Tournament.

It’s an extremely sad ending to the career of longtime Canes head coach Jim Morris, who has now officially managed his last game from the Miami dugout.

The Hurricanes didn’t go down without a fight, riding a late-season 11-game winning streak that the team hoped would be enough to propel them into the tournament.

It wasn’t, as Miami finished Morris’ final season with a mediocre 28-26 record, going 16-13 inside the ACC.

On Monday, with the team gathered inside their clubhouse on the UM campus, they learned their season was over.

Miami’s amazing streak of 44 straight years reaching the NCAA Regionals ended last year, but this time may sting even more with the retirement of Morris.

It was known before the season began that it would be Morris’ last one.

He finishes his career with 1,086 wins at Miami and 1,590 overall, having led the Hurricanes to the College World Series 13 times, winning titles in 1999 and 2001.

The 4-time ACC Coach of the Year was surrounded by his players and his family when the Canes learned of their fate.

GATORS TOP SEED, SEMINOLES LONGEST STREAK

Last year’s national champion, the Florida Gators were awarded the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

They become the first program to be three-time top seed in the tourney.

As for the Florida State Seminoles, they now hold the nation’s longest active streak of NCAA Tournament appearances.

This will be the 41st consecutive year that FSU has made the regionals.

Tournament play begins on Friday.