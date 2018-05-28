Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DANIA BEACH (CBSMiami) – High winds and rough surf made this a less than memorable Memorial Day for thousands of beach goers hoping for some fun in the sun this holiday.

Broward beaches were mostly empty as of noon Monday with cloudy skies, whipping winds and the chance of rain keeping people away.

Christina and Debbie Zimmerman, who drove into Fort Lauderdale from Tennessee Monday morning, were among the few tourists stopping at Fort Lauderdale beach.

“We are going on a cruise. It’s a little breezy, but nice,” said Christina Zimmerman.

Heavy rain the early part of the long holiday weekend made travelling a mess and washed out many planned events from Fort Lauderdale to Miami Beach.

The Lauritzen’s just got back from a cruise to the Bahamas and say that area was spared the effects of Subtropical Storm Alberto.

“It was great. It only got cloudy in Nassau,” said Emma Lauritzen.

Dania Beach which has been hit with severe erosion over the past few months took another hit this weekend.

One of the lifeguard stands south of the Dania Beach Pier had to be moved back and is now sitting unsteadily because so much sand has been lost.