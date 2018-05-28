Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

COCONUT CREEK (CBSMiami) – A Coconut Creek Police officer could be facing disciplinary action over a comment he made on social media.

Officer Brian Valenti is in hot water after commenting about Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivor David Hogg’s protest at a Parkland-area Publix.

Valenti wrote on Facebook that he hoped “some old lady loses control of her car” in the parking lot where Hogg and others were hosting a “Die-in” by drawling 17 chalk outlines on the pavement to signify the lives lost during the Valentine’s Day shooting.

The comment was later deleted.

Coconut Creek’s chief of police says Valenti told him the comment was meant to be a joke but that it didn’t translate well.

CBS4 has learned Valenti will be making a public apology, though there is no word on when that will come.

The chief also says the matter will be formally handled when the office opens on Tuesday. They are closed for Memorial Day on Monday.