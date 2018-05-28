Filed Under:Alligator, Central Florida, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, FWC, Gator Trapped, Local TV, Orlando

ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – Some Central Florida residents received quite the surprise when they went into their back yard on Memorial Day.

A massive 11-foot, 3-inch alligator was spotted in an Orlando-area residential area.

The gator was lured and captured by a trapper.

Neighbors said the alligator had been seen before and was eating ducks in the area.

According to a trapper, citing Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission rules, gators longer than 4-feet cannot be relocated.

 

