ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – Some Central Florida residents received quite the surprise when they went into their back yard on Memorial Day.
A massive 11-foot, 3-inch alligator was spotted in an Orlando-area residential area.
The gator was lured and captured by a trapper.
Neighbors said the alligator had been seen before and was eating ducks in the area.
According to a trapper, citing Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission rules, gators longer than 4-feet cannot be relocated.