MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The first named storm of the season, Subtropical Storm Alberto, is expected to make landfall Monday along the Gulf Coast of Florida, Alabama and Mississippi. All three states are under a state of emergency.

“Whether this is the storm that impacts your family or there’s another one, it looks like according to the National Hurricane Center, we’re going to have an active hurricane season,” said Gov. Rick Scott.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered for parts of the Florida panhandle ahead of the storm. Storm surges are expected to be as high as four feet in some areas but its already wreaking havoc.

Officials said a possible tornado blew a trampoline up onto power lines in Stuart, Florida on Sunday.

Memorial Day is usually a busy one for the beaches along the Gulf Coast, with families looking to kick off their summer vacations.

Alberto is putting a damper on that as people are being urged to stay away from the beaches.

“You have to use caution because nature can sometimes be dangerous and if you’re not familiar with it, your very, very happy holiday can all of a sudden go from extreme joy to extreme sadness,” said Dave Greenwood, Escambia County Water Safety Chief.

Along the panhandle, businesses have accepted that this unofficial start to summer will be a letdown.

“Normally it’s a very large weekend but this weekend it’s not going to work out as such,” said John Hargan, Bartender at Riverside Café.

Many business owners spent the weekend filling sandbags and preparing for the brunt of the storm.

“I’m concerned and I’m listening and that’s all I can do take it one step at a time,” said Carmella from Saraland, Alabama.

The official start to the hurricane season doesn’t actually begin until June 1. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released a forecast that calls for 10 to 16 named storms, with five to nine hurricanes.