WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – Negotiations for the on again—off again summit between President Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un now appear to be back on track.

South Korean president Moon Jae-in says North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un has reaffirmed his commitment to complete de-nuclearzation of the Korean Peninsula and he still wants to hold a summit with President Trump on June 12th.

Moon and Kim held a surprise, secret meeting Saturday as all sides seem ready to revive the summit.

The president tweeted that a U.S. team has arrived in North Korea to make summit arrangements and that it will one day be a great economic nation.

President Trump cancelled the summit on Thursday, but was optimistic by the week’s end.

“So we’re looking at June 12th in Singapore — that hasn’t changed…..and it’s moving along pretty well…so we’ll see what happens,” Trump said earlier this week..

“I think the President’s strategy has played out brilliantly,” added Rudy Giuliani on Sunday.

Some lawmakers remain skeptical about Kim’s intentions.

“My suspicion remains that he is going to try to get as much sanctions relief as possible without having to give up his weapons,” said Senator Marco Rubio on Sunday. “And I think it’s going to be a lot of twists and turns along the way to try to get there if it’s even possible.”

After his meeting with Kim, Moon said the North Korean leader wasn’t certain he could trust the U.S. to provide a security guarantee if he gives up his nukes.

President Trump has said the U.S. is willing end hostile relations and to help the north achieve economic prosperity if there is denuclearization.

Even though the president is not ruling out June 12th as a possible summit date, CBS News was part of a briefing where a senior White House official said there’s really not a lot of time left to prepare.