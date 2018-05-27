Weather Alert | Flood Watch for South Florida Until Sunday Night | More Details |  Download CBS4 Weather App 
NORTH MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – One person has been shot following a home invasion in North Miami Beach.

The incident took place Saturday night near Northeast 182nd Street and 22nd Avenue.

According to police, one person was injured with non-life threatening injuries as a result of the home invasion.

Police have no suspect information at this time.

They are asking that anyone with information call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

This is an ongoing investigation.

