Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ST. PETERSBURG (Miami/AP) — South Florida remains under a Flood Watch through Sunday night as Subtropical Storm Alberto continues to drop relentless rain across South Florida and the eastern Gulf Coast.

Florida, Alabama and Mississippi launched emergency preparations on Saturday.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami issued tropical storm warnings for parts of Florida and Alabama, saying tropical storm conditions are possible there by Sunday night. The governors of Florida, Alabama and Mississippi all declared states of emergency ahead of the storm.

Alberto — the first named storm of the 2018 hurricane season that officially starts June 1 — is expected to strengthen until it reaches the northern Gulf Coast, likely on Monday night.

The NWS said waves as high as 18 feet could pound the popular Gulf beaches in Baldwin County, Alabama, and northwestern Florida on Monday. A high surf warning was in effect through 7 p.m. Tuesday local time.

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for Crystal River to the Mississippi/Alabama border.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the Dry Tortugas and Bonita Beach to the Mississippi/Alabama border.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Mississippi/Alabama border to the Mouth of the Pearl River.

At 8 a.m. Sunday, the National Hurricane Center said Alberto was about 165 miles southwest of Tampa, and moving moving north near 15 mph. The storm had sustained winds of 45 mph.

Gradual strengthening is forecast until the system reaches the northern Gulf Coast. Steady weakening is expected after

Alberto makes landfall, and it is forecast to become a tropical depression by Monday night or Tuesday.

A subtropical storm like Alberto has a less defined and cooler center than a tropical storm, and its strongest winds are found farther from its center. Subtropical storms can develop into tropical storms, which in turn can strengthen into hurricanes.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)