By Jim DeFede
Sweeping cuts to the Florida Department of Corrections have targeted a variety of programs for inmates, including mental health treatment, substance abuse services as well as housing and re-entry centers designed to give inmates who complete their sentence a better chance of making it on the outside.

This month we saw the effects of those cuts when 100 men at Turning Point Bridge Community Release Center in Pompano Beach were sent back to prison not because they violated any rules but because the state cut their program.

Guests: James McClelland, Chief Operating Officer, for Bridges International which runs the Turning Point center.

Ian Pinkerton, former inmate who successfully went through the program.

