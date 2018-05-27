Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating a possible a deadly shooting in Miami Gardens.

The call came in about 1 p.m. Several neighbor’s told CBS4 they heard gunfire about 12:30 Sunday afternoon.

A little while later they went outside and saw a lifeless body on the ground, next to the Carol City Canal.

“We’re currently treating the incident as an active Homicide,” said Miami Gardens Police Spokeswoman Carolyn Frazer. “Detectives are working leads or anything that can help with more information on what’s going on.”

Police are not releasing a lot of information.

The body of an adult man was found on the ground on the side of Northwest 39th Avenue and 188th Street.

He was next to a white Honda. Police say it appears he was shot.

Neighbors told CBS4 they heard one gunshot.

“We have no motives at this time as to what possibly could have lead to this incident,” said Officer Frazer. “We are unsure how many times the victims has been shot as well.”

The road where the body was found is a dead end behind Carol City Middle School.

Police are trying to figure out why he was there.

A neighbor said people hang out on the quiet stretch of road.

“This is a back road, nobody can go out, it’s a dead end down there,” said resident Kevin Clarke. “It’s really dark at night and most times you can kind of just sit there and you see these things.”

Police have not yet released the victim’s name.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.