MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — Planta is located on Miami Beach’s South of Fifth Neighborhood. The popular Toronto based restaurant is 100 percent plant based. The vibe is cool and relaxed yet upscale and fancy at the same time.

“When we saw the space last year my mouth dropped and said we have to be here. We have to put a Planta here”, said Executive Chef and part-owner David Lee.

Chef David uses all the plants he can in his recipes that are grown in the restaurants rooftop garden. It’s socially conscious eating with an emphasis on food that’s natural and good for you.

For our exclusive digital bite series, Chef David prepares CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo one of their top sellers, a Coconut Cevice with coconut in place of fish, plus avocado, corn nuts, lime and taro chips.

It all adds up to a plate of pure delicious.

Be sure to watch the video above and Enjoy!