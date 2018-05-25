Filed Under:David Hogg, Local TV, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High, Publix

CORAL SPRINGS (CBSMiami) – On a soggy Friday morning, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High shooting survivor David Hogg took his protest of Publix to Coral Springs.

Before dawn, he and a few of his supporters outlined 17 bodies in chalk in the store’s parking lot, one for each of the 17 people killed in the Valentine’s Day massacre. They also did their own take on Publix’s slogan and wrote “Where Shooting is a Pleasure.”

Actually, they drew the outlines twice because the rain washed away the first set.

“I think with the rain that we’ve seen here has washed away these bodies is a representation of how the tears have washed away these kids and how we’ve forgotten about them again and again,” said Hogg.

Hogg is critical of the Lakeland-based chain due to its donations to Adam Putnam who is running for governor. The supermarket has donated $670,000 in the past three years. The former U.S. representative recently described himself as a proud National Rifle Association supporter and he has a top rating from the group.

Hogg wants people to boycott the Publix’s stores until the company publicly pulls their endorsement of Putnam. On Wednesday he also called on his Twitter followers, all 800,000 of them, to get involved.

It is not known whether protesters will be forced to leave, or be arrested if they lie down inside Publix stores. Hogg also challenged Publix to reconsider where they spend their money.

In response to the protest, Publix released a statement:

“As the largest private employer in the state of Florida, and with the majority of our stores and our corporate headquarters located here as well, we have a history of supporting candidates focused on job growth and a healthy Florida economy.

We regret that some of our political contributions have led to an unintentional customer divide instead of our desire to support a growing economy in Florida. Publix cares about our associates, customers and the communities we serve. It is important to understand that the vast majority of our giving is focused on organizations whose mission supports youth, education, and the plight of the hungry and homeless within our area of operation.

As a result of this situation, we are evaluating our processes to ensure that our giving better reflects our intended desire to support a strong economy and a healthy community.”

