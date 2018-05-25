Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CORAL SPRINGS (CBSMiami) – On a soggy Friday morning, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High shooting survivor David Hogg took his protest of Publix to Coral Springs.

Before dawn, he and a few of his supporters outlined 17 bodies in chalk in the store’s parking lot, one for each of the 17 people killed in the Valentine’s Day massacre. They also did their own take on Publix’s slogan and wrote “Where Shooting is a Pleasure.”

Actually, they drew the outlines twice because the rain washed away the first set.

“I think with the rain that we’ve seen here has washed away these bodies is a representation of how the tears have washed away these kids and how we’ve forgotten about them again and again,” said Hogg.

Hogg is critical of the Lakeland-based chain due to its donations to Adam Putnam who is running for governor. The supermarket has donated $670,000 in the past three years. The former U.S. representative recently described himself as a proud National Rifle Association supporter and he has a top rating from the group.

Anyone who supports an NRA sellout is an NRA sellout. That is why I am calling on everyone to stop shopping at Publix until they pull their endorsement of Putnam publicly. Publix is supporting the inaction after pulse, Strozier, Douglas, liberty city. Don’t support an NRA sellout — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) May 23, 2018

Hogg wants people to boycott the Publix’s stores until the company publicly pulls their endorsement of Putnam. On Wednesday he also called on his Twitter followers, all 800,000 of them, to get involved.

.@Publix is a #NRASellOut

In Parkland we will have a die in the Friday (the 25th) before memorial day weekend. Starting at 4pm for 12 min inside our 2 Publix stores. Just go an lie down starting at 4. Feel free to die in with us at as many other @Publix as possible. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) May 23, 2018

It is not known whether protesters will be forced to leave, or be arrested if they lie down inside Publix stores. Hogg also challenged Publix to reconsider where they spend their money.

I call on @Publix to donate double the money they gave to Putman to the Stoneman Douglas Victims fund, $1,000,000. And never support an A rated NRA politician again. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) May 24, 2018

In response to the protest, Publix released a statement:

“As the largest private employer in the state of Florida, and with the majority of our stores and our corporate headquarters located here as well, we have a history of supporting candidates focused on job growth and a healthy Florida economy.

We regret that some of our political contributions have led to an unintentional customer divide instead of our desire to support a growing economy in Florida. Publix cares about our associates, customers and the communities we serve. It is important to understand that the vast majority of our giving is focused on organizations whose mission supports youth, education, and the plight of the hungry and homeless within our area of operation.

As a result of this situation, we are evaluating our processes to ensure that our giving better reflects our intended desire to support a strong economy and a healthy community.”