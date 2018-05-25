Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Congratulations are in order to third graders in Miami-Dade and Broward public schools and their teachers.

The results are in on this year’s Florida Standards Assessment Test, or FSA, in English Language Arts.

Students in both districts improved on last year’s scores.

In Miami-Dade, 61-percent of third-grade students scored above their grade level, compared to 58-percent last year.

In Broward, 59-percent exceeded grade level performance compared to 57-percent in 2017.

This is in contract to the overall state results, where third graders scored slightly worse on the language arts section.

The statewide average calculates test scores for 228,000 third graders in 67 counties. Miami-Dade carries a lot of weight as the county tested 27,000 students, or 12.3 percent of the state’s third graders.

Results for state wide standardized tests in remaining grade levels and content areas are scheduled to be released in June.

Scores for the state, districts and schools are available on the education department website. Parents of students who took the exam should hear from their children’s schools soon about how they did.