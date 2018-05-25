Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) – Hialeah police and Miami-Dade Animal Services are looking for a man they say ran an unlicensed Veterinary Clinic out of his apartment.

Police say they executed a search warrant Wednesday at the apartment in Hialeah, following reports that Jose Alvarez-Marrero and his girlfriend Sophia Altagracia Gonzalez performed veterinary services at that location.

Investigators said the victim Omarnestor Delrio took his 12-year-old American Bulldog named Royalty to Alvarez-Marrero to perform a medical procedure. Delrio said there were complications with the procedure and that he returned on several occasions, but that his dog did not recover from the operation.

Police said Altagracia Gonzalez was arrested when she showed up while police were executing the search warrant.

Alvarez-Marrero remains at-large, police said.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Alvarez-Marrero, is asked to contact the Hialeah Police Department at (305) 687-2525 or Crime-Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).