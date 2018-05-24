Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami/CNN) – President Donald Trump has canceled his upcoming summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

In a letter to Kim, Trump wrote that it would be “inappropriate” to hold the planned historic summit.

“Sadly, based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long planned meeting,” he wrote.

The summit was to take place June 12th in Singapore.

Trump did leave the door open to a future meeting.

“I felt a wonderful dialogue was building up between you and me, and ultimately, it is only that dialogue that matters. Someday, I look very much forward to meeting you,” he wrote.

“If you change your mind having to do with this most important summit, please do not hesitate to call me,” he added.

Trump decision to withdraw from the summit came after a North Korean vice minister of foreign affairs slammed Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday as a “political dummy,” the latest harshly worded statement from Pyongyang.

Trump and his aides were infuriated by the statement and wanted to respond forcefully. The specific and personal targeting of Pence is what irked US officials, according to three people familiar with the matter.

On Wednesday, CNN reported the Trump administration was looking to have additional high level talks for assurances from Kim for complete denuclearization before the summit went ahead.

Hours later, a North Korean official lashed out at Pence and said Pyongyang is ready for a nuclear showdown if dialogue with the United States fails.

Choe Son Hui, a vice-minister in the North Korean Foreign Ministry, said if the US continued on its current path, she would suggest to North Korea’s leadership that they reconsider the planned summit between Trump and Kim.

“Whether the US will meet us at a meeting room or encounter us at nuclear-to-nuclear showdown is entirely dependent upon the decision and behavior of the United States,” Choe said in comments carried by North Korea’s state-run KCNA news agency Thursday.

Choe was responding to comments by Pence made Monday during a Fox News interview that she deemed “unbridled and impudent.”

