MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A blown traffic stop was what led to a police-involved shooting in Opa-locka on Wednesday, according to Miami-Dade police.

When officers with the department’s Robbery Intervention Detail tried to pull over a vehicle for a traffic infraction, police say the driver did not stop and fled the immediate area.

After losing sight of the vehicle, it was spotted a short time later parked at the Glorieta Gardens Apartments complex at 13010 Alexandria Drive. A few minutes later, police say three men came out and attempted to remove the license plate.

When the officers approached them, there was a confrontation. On one of the men, identified as 29-year-old Antonio Laines, was shot by one of the officers.

Laines was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, he’s expected to survive. The two men who were with Laines took off after the shooting but were quickly rounded up. One them, 30-year-old Christopher Wilcox was charged with possession of cannabis and resisting arrest without violence. The other person wasn’t charged.

Police say a screwdriver was recovered as evidence from the scene of the encounter.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting.