POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – A Broward Sheriff’s SWAT team was sent in to assist deputies after someone called to report a suspicious person on the campus of a Pompano Beach High School.

Blanche Ely High on NW 6th Avenue was put into a code red lockdown after a man walked into a classroom and asked to see someone.

While the teacher did not see a weapon, the action itself was suspicious enough to report it to school officials. They, in turn, contacted the sheriff’s office.

Arriving deputies set up a perimeter and began a search of the school and grounds. Chopper4 over the scene found one man in handcuffs being placed into a car. It is not known if this was the man who walked into the classroom.

The lockdown was lifted just after 2:30 p.m.