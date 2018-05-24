Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Parents are worried for their kids’ safety in South Florida after police were called out for several school threats this week.

The hellish week began with the arrest of a student in Hallandale Beach on Monday. According to a police report, one student told another student he was going to kill everyone in their school.

Then on Wednesday, a man named Milor Michel was accused of trying to grab kids at Parkridge Elementary School Wednesday morning.

He defended himself in bond court.

“You guys are trying to make me look like a child molester or some type of predator,” he said.

If that wasn’t enough, a chaotic scene broke out at Blanch Ely high school on Thursday after someone reported a suspicious person on campus. It triggered a code red and heavy response from the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

One parent said, “This whole scene looked like the Stoneman Douglas scene. The parents started crying and everything. That feeling was just eerie.”

Teachers prepared for the worst. One teacher said, “We turned off the lights and we went into a blind spot so it was okay you know the kids are scared.”

While nothing came of the code red, Miami-Date school superintendent Alberto Carvalho tweeted out, if you see something say something. He said all school threats are investigated.