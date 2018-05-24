Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DEERFIELD BEACH (CBSMiami) – Parents are being told to talk to their kids following a scary situation at a Broward County elementary school on Wednesday.

A man was arrested for allegedly trying to kidnap children from Parkridge Elementary in Deerfield Beach.

Parents are anxious following the arrest of Milor Michel, who police say tried to drag several kids off campus before being taken into custody.

“That was really bad,” said parent Bono Dorsainvin. “That’s why the school needs security right now.”

Jacqueline Jacques told CBS4’s Joan Murray that Michel tried to grab her daughter.

“The reason why he did not go somewhere with her was because my mom was here and I was here,” said Jacques older son, Henock.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office, Michel has a record for trespassing and loitering.

After a teacher confronted him on Wednesday, police say he ran off and was arrested a few blocks from the school.

According to his arrest report, Michel grabbed “four separate juveniles by the arm and tried to drag them off campus.”

Parents say they received a robocall from the Broward School District informing them of the incident.

In a letter sent home to parents from the school, they’re asked not to drop off children before 7:30 a.m. because there is no student supervision prior to that time.

“They were smart kids because I trained them pretty good,” said one parent who has multiple children attending Parkridge Elementary. “When strangers come around, they know what to do. Thank god they seen this guy and they notified the staff, the office, immediately. My daughters took off running because they told me that they seen the guy. He walked up to them but they ran from him. That’s what shattered me right there, because if I would’ve been here this probably wouldn’t have needed the police.”