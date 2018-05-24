Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HONOLULU (CBSMiami) – Eruptions on Hawaii’s big island are now entering the fourth week and one of the world’s most active volcanoes is showing no sign of quieting down.

Explosive bursts push out new lava every day from active fissures. Blue flames rise from cracks, fueled by methane gas from burning plants and shrubs.

The lava from the Kilauea volcano has destroyed around 50 homes and structures, 2,000 people remain evacuated.

“It’s really active, the fissures that are just south of PGV, are really active,” said Civil Defense administrator Talmadge Magno.

PGV is the Puna Geothermal Venture. Officials say the power plant is “essentially safe.” Scientists say the lava erupting from a vent near PGV is shooting higher than lava coming out of other vents — producing a lava wall, which is blocking molten rock from flowing toward the plant.

Residents near the plant are concerned about the possibility of lava flowing over the plants facilitates releasing poisonous gas into the air.

“I feel we were lied to, we were told things were taken care of, and then we find out they were not taken care of,” said Sabine Nagasawa.

Based on the geologic history of Kilauea, officials believe the current fissure activity could become even larger.