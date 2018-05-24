Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – George Zimmerman, the man who was acquitted of killing Trayvon Martin, claims he is not in the best financial situation.

Zimmerman revealed details of his financial status as part of another legal fight.

He is currently being charged with a misdemeanor stalking charge.

He has pleaded not guilty.

In paperwork filed as part of the case, Zimmerman says he’s $2.5 million dollars in debt and has no income.

Zimmerman is accused of sending threatening messages to a private investigator who contacted him about a documentary series on Martin’s death.

Martin, who lived in Miami Gardens and attended a local high school, was killed in Sanford while visiting his dad in 2012.

Zimmerman was acquitted of all criminal charges in that case.