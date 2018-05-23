Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) – It has been nearly four months since her husband’s mysterious murder, but a grieving widow is working with Lauderhill Police to bring his killers to justice.

“I made this trip here today because I wanted the opportunity to plea with everyone to find the individuals who killed my husband,” said Nakeea Young at a news conference Wednesday.

Her husband, Emerald Senior, was murdered Feb. 11. He was 44 years old. He was found shot to death inside their condo at 4164 Inverrary Drive.

Nakeeha remains shattered and is still mourning the loss of her husband but police have surveillance video that they hope will help lead them to his killers.

According to investigators, Emerald met three women in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

The video shows the victim holding hands with one of the women as they walked down the sidewalk.

Then there is video of all four of them in the elevator of his condo.

One of the women, wearing a red dress, is later seen going to the lobby and letting in two men. Afterward, the 4 are seen fleeing the building down a stairwell.

“We believe it was a robbery gone bad,” said Lauderhill Police Detective Joshua Hansen.

Police need your help finding the suspects.

“They took something great from me and my family and I feel we won’t have any peace until they are brought to justice,” said Nakeea.

There is a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case. All five are wanted for robbery and murder.

Police have had several sightings of their car in Texas and California. It’s a 2013 Honda Accord. Some of the suspects have ties to South Florida.

If you recognize any of them, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.