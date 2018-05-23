Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Three people are in custody and a fourth is being sought for an armed robbery at a Wilton Manors motel.

It happened Saturday, May 12th, at the Luck’s Inn on West Oakland Park Boulevard.

Damian Bassetti told police he was at the motel with a friend Shane who invited a woman to come over.

A short time later, he said, 19-year-old Haley Ball arrived. He said she chatted with Shane for a few minutes and then told them she had to go outside to take a call.

As soon as she left the room, Bassetti said two men with guns barged in and demanded they lay face down on the bed. Bassetti said he and Shane did so as the men rummaged through the room. The armed men stole two wallets which contained about a thousand dollars in cash and three credit cards.

Police reviewed the motel’s surveillance tape and found that Ball had arrived at the motel with the three men in a black SUV.

After she got out and went to the room, the men waited 15 minutes before getting out and two went to the room’s door and waited outside. After Ball came out of the room, they rushed in. Ball ran to the SUV where the third man was waiting. About three minutes later the two men are seen running out of the room carrying a book bag. They got in the SUV which sped off.

Detectives were able to identify three of the four suspects. Ball was arrested and taken into custody on May 15th. Her alleged companions in crime, identified as 21-year-old Ertalvens Hermogene and 20-year-old Syoni Parks were picked up in the following days and arrested.

Detectives are still trying to identify the third man. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-8477(TIPS). Anonymous tips can be given online at http://www.browardcrimestoppers.org.