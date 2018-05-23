Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DEERFIELD BEACH (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is looking into an attempted kidnapping at a school in Deerfield Beach.

Police say a man tried abducting four children at Park Ridge Elementary School Wednesday morning.

27-year-old Milor Michel has been arrested.

He is accused of trying to drag the children off campus.

A teacher heard the commotion and called 911.

BSO is asking anyone with more information to give them a call.

They say Michel did not know any of the children involved.

The Broward County School Board released a statement regarding the incident that read, in part:

“The school’s leadership is working with the Broward Sheriff’s Office regarding its investigation into this incident, which happened early this morning prior to the start of school and involved the arrest of one individual. The school is working with the parents of the students personally impacted by this situation and has sent all families at the school a robocall message notifying them, followed by a letter from the principal.”