By Karen Ulvestad

Many kid friendly restaurants are located in the greater Miami area. Their kids’ menus reflect the quality and diversity of entrees available to adults, but with a kids menu price. These locally owned and operated establishments offer a wide range of choices for a day or evening out with the kids. The menu items range from prime rib to mac and cheese, and most prices start around $5.

94th Aero Squadron

1395 N.W. 57th Ave.

Miami, FL 33126

(305) 261-4220

www.94thmiami.com

94th Aero Squadron is a great restaurant for kids, especially those enthralled with airplanes. The restaurant sits next to the airport, and offers views of freight planes on the tarmac. The menu reflects the aviation theme with the kids menu Jr Pilot, filled with delicious meals just for kids. Menu items include entrees like prime rib, cheese burgers, fish sticks, or macaroni and cheese. Before, during, and after dining, customers can listen to the control tower through special headphones. Customers can watch the cargo planes land and take off on the runway. Kids menu prices range from $5 to $10. Reservations can be made online.

Jaxson’s Ice Cream Parlor

128 S. Federal Highway

Dania Beach, FL 33004

(954) 923-4445

www.jaxsonsicecream.com 128 S. Federal HighwayDania Beach, FL 33004(954) 923-4445

Jaxson’s Ice Cream Parlor is an old-fashioned ice cream parlor and restaurant. It is located on Federal Highway, just outside of Miami. Besides ice cream treats, this is a fun restaurant for the whole family. The menu includes Jaxson’s for Juniors filled with burgers, pepperoni pizza, grilled cheese sandwiches, and hot dogs. The ice cream is hand made, and can be purchased to bring home. This long standing restaurant started in the 1950’s, and became one of the best ice cream makers in southern Florida.

Killer Melts

12310 S.W. 127th Ave.

Miami, FL 33186

(786) 592-2358

www.killermelts.co 12310 S.W. 127th Ave.Miami, FL 33186(786) 592-2358

Killer Melts started out as a food truck serving, and the creative work of Chef Kevin Hase. It grew into a thriving business. The menu entrees are built around cheese. The kids menu entrees include a cheese burger, mac and cheese, or a grilled cheese. Their food is all locally sourced, with fresh meat used for the burgers. The restaurant takes cheese very serious, and each sandwich is hand-crafted. Prices are reasonable, and can be ordered online for pick up.

Related: Best Kid-Friendly Restaurants In South Florida

Ms Cheezious



Miami, FL 33138

(305) 989-4019

www.mscheezious.com 7418 Biscayne Blvd.Miami, FL 33138(305) 989-4019

Ms Cheezious is a food truck turned brick and mortar. It offers a new look for the grilled cheese sandwich, and It’s menu is filled with tasty sandwiches suited for all ages. There is plenty of cheese in each sandwich, and the restaurant creates master-pieces with each entree. The menu contains entrees like BBQ Pulled Pork Melt and Pesto Melt. These are perfect for adults and children alike. There are 2 locations. The second is located in Coral Gables.

109 Burger Joint

646 S.W. 109th Ave.

Miami, FL 33174

(305) 228-0109

www.109burgerjoint.eat24hour.com 646 S.W. 109th Ave.Miami, FL 33174(305) 228-0109

109 Burger Joint is the perfect place for families to eat, and share time. The kids menu consists of tasty cheese burgers, mac and cheese, grilled cheese, and chicken tenders. These entrees are available to order online for pick up, or in the restaurant. The adult menu is filled with mouth-watering choices for burgers, sandwiches, salads, and sliders. This is a family oriented restaurant, and open 7 days a week.

Related: Best Indoor Play Gyms For Kids In Miami