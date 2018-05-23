Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Need some beer or wine in a hurry? Amazon’s Prime Now service is now offering superfast delivery of beer and wine in Miami.

It’s the first time alcohol delivery will be available via Prime Now in Florida. Customers can choose from hundreds wine and beer products, including brews from South Florida’s own Funky Buddha.

The service starts today, May 23.

Amazon Prime customers receive free two-hour delivery. One-hour delivery is available for a fee.

Service is available from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

In addition to Miami, the service is also being rolled out in Orlando.

An Amazon Prime account costs $119 a year and gives members free two-day shipping on many items, streaming video and music and Prime Now access as well.