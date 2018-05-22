Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) – Police are looking at surveillance video from nearby businesses to figure out who smashed into the front a barber shop.

The owner of SND Signature Cuts and Salon said he got a call from police early Tuesday morning that there had been a break-in at his business on Miramar Parkway.

He said when he arrived, he found glass and debris everywhere, but nothing appears to have been stolen. He suspects someone lost control of their vehicle, plowed into his storefront, and then drove off in a panic.