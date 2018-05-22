Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump met with some top law enforcement officials at the White House on Monday to discuss allegations that the FBI was politically motivated during an investigation of his 2016 campaign.

Trump didn’t answer reporters’ questions Monday evening about meeting with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said the sitdown focused on congressional demands. Lawmakers want documents released that will tell them if an FBI informant had contact with the Trump campaign in 2016.

Sanders released a statement that said, “based on the meeting with the president, the Department of Justice has asked the Inspector General to expand its current investigation to include any irregularities with the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s or the Department of Justice’s tactics concerning the Trump campaign.”

The meeting came a day after the president demanded the DOJ look into whether the bureau spied on his campaign for political purposes.

Senators from both sides of the aisle say the president is overstepping his bounds.

“The president’s behavior is the kind of grossly autocratic behavior we’d expect in a banana republic, not a mature democracy,” said Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-NY.

“For the president to order the DOJ to investigate someone or something is just simply not appropriate,” said Sen. Jeff Flake, R-AZ.

The White House says Chief of Staff John Kelly will set up a meeting with congressional leaders and the intelligence agencies to review the highly classified information they have requested.