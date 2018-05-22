Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the White House on Tuesday.

Moon arrived in Washington Monday night. He’s expected to do damage control after North Korea’s recent change in tone raised the possibility that Kim Jong-Un would not talk with President Trump next month.

With the summit between Trump and Kim in question, Vice President Mike Pence issued a hard line Monday night, saying the U.S. would not change course regardless of whether there’s a meeting.

“This President has made clear we will not tolerate North Korea possessing nuclear weapons,” Pence told Fox News.

Moon’s mission in Washington is to get the summit back on track. He’ll meet with Trump in the afternoon. Trump is reportedly having second thoughts about the summit and was upset when the North Koreans warned they might pull out of the summit, which was their idea.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin denied the president is considering the same.

“I don’t think the President gets cold feet about anything. So I think, as the President has said, right now it’s still on,” he told a group of reporters.

North Korea is scheduled to destroy its nuclear test site this week, with international observers and journalists expected to watch. It’s one of many gestures by Kim that convinced Trump that the North Korean leader was serious about denuclearization.

“North Korea typically plays this coercive diplomacy game,” said Jung Pak, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution.

Pak, who is also a former CIA analyst, said Kim’s threat to pull out of the summit is just part of his game plan.

“That statement threatening to pull out suggests to me that Kim is increasingly confident about being able to drive the terms and the conditions of the summit with President Trump,” he said.

The USS Milius, one of the U.S. Navy’s most advanced guided missile destroyers, arrived in Japan on Tuesday to reinforce defenses against any ballistic missile attacks by North Korea, or anyone else in East Asia.

The warship’s arrival at Yokosuka Naval Base aims to show off the military pressure that can be brought to bear on North Korea.