MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A video surveillance camera captured the thefts of two Jet Skis from a Schenley Park home during mid-morning hours Monday.

The video shows two guys hooking up two jet skis worth about $25,000 and the trailer they sat on.

Peter Iriarte, the homeowner, says he went to work yesterday and when he came home his kid’s watercraft were gone.

“They came in broad daylight, nonchalant like it was their house giving me insecurity leaving my kids behind in the neighborhood,” Iriarte said.

While the suspects were hauling away the water vessels, the victim’s young child was inside the house with the nanny—she heard nothing.

“Secured with two locks and Jet Skis had locks at the wheels,” Iriarte said. “They were able to break the locks at the wheels and cut a piece off to avoid breaking the locks.”

The homeowner says this is his fourth major robbery in ten years living in the neighborhood. “Do I keep on living here or do I move out where it is safer,” Iriarte said.

Neighbors want more police and “Maybe the streets blocked off — like they do in other neighborhoods — like Coral Gate and Coral Gables,” Iriarte added. “Make it harder for people to come in and out.”