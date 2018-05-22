Filed Under:Campaign 2018, District 5, Election Day, Local TV, Miami-Dade County Commission, Politics

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Some Miami-Dade residents are voting for a new county commissioner Tuesday.

There’s a special election to fill the empty District 5 seat previously held by Bruno Barreiro, who resigned to run for U.S. Congress.

Four candidates are running: Zoraida Barreiro, the ex-commissioner’s wife; Alex Diaz de la Portilla, a former state senator; Carlos Garin, a television actor; and Eileen Higgins, a marketing executive.

Residents who live in parts of Miami Beach, Brickell, Little Havana, Coral Way, and West Flagler will be able to vote. District 5 has about 95,000 registered voters, roughly 7 percent of the county’s voter total. The winner will finish out Barreiro’s remaining two years on the 13-seat commission.

Polls are open until 7:00 p.m.

To see a map of the district, click here.

There are 34 polling places in District 5 for the special election. For a list of locations, click here.

If one candidate does not receive more than 50-percent of the vote, the top two finishers will compete in a runoff election on June 19.

