HOMESTEAD (CBSMiami) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that took place on the Florida Turnpike.

The shooting took place late Tuesday night but there are still a lot more questions than answers.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a trooper was traveling northbound in his marked FHP cruiser when he heard at least five shots.

The trooper felt one shot hit his cruiser. It was struck in the driver side front quarter panel.

Fortunately no one was hurt.

Police are unsure if the trooper was targeted.