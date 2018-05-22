Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LONDON (CBSMiami) — Madame Tussaud’s wax museum may have life-size replicas of the royal newlyweds but amateur baker Lara Mason has a life-size cake of Prince Harry and his new bride Meghan Markle.

Mason created the cake to commemorate the royal wedding.

According to Mason, the life-size replica of the couple is made out of sponge cake using 300 eggs, and 33 pounds each of flour, butter and sugar.

Then there is the sweet stuff.

It’s covered in large amounts of chocolate, ganache and buttercream.

The whole process took her over 250 hours over a period of six weeks.

Mason said she made the cake to celebrate the royal wedding but also to encourage others to take up the hobby of sugar craft.

The design is based on a photograph of the couple taken after they announced their engagement in November 2017.

So how does it taste?

We may never know.

The cake was sponsored by Cake International, a cake decorating competition that is held in the U.K.

While it is edible, the cake is not intended to be eaten, and will instead be on display at the cake competition.

It is currently being stored in her studio in England.