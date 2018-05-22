Filed Under:Bruno Barreiro, Eileen Higgins, Miami-Dade, Special Election, Zoraida Barreiro

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Marketing executive Eileen Higgins took first place in Tuesday’s election to replace Miami-Dade Commissioner Bruno Barreiro. She will now face former commissioner’s wife, Republican Zoraida Barreiro, in a runoff election in June for the non-partisan seat.

Tuesday’s special election was held to fill the empty District 5 seat previously held by Bruno Barreiro, who resigned to run for U.S. Congress.

Four candidates participated: Zoraida Barreiro, the ex-commissioner’s wife; Alex Diaz de la Portilla, a former state senator; Carlos Garin, a television actor; and Eileen Higgins.

District 5 has about 95,000 registered voters, roughly 7 percent of the county’s voter total. The winner of June’s runoff will finish out Barreiro’s remaining two years on the 13-seat commission.

(©2018 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald contributed material for this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch