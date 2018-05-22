Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – That’s just the way they roll – literally.

Hollywood police are looking for two suspects who used a pickup truck to smash their way into a cell phone store over the weekend.

It happened Sunday morning around 3:30 a.m. at a T-Mobile store at Sheridan Street and 49th Avenue.

Surveillance video from inside of the store shows the rear of a pickup truck plow through the glass storefront and take out the security grilles.

In less than a minute, police say, the pair men stole approximately $5,000 worth of merchandise that was on display including two Apple watches, an iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, JBL speakers, a Samsung Note 8 and a Samsung Galaxy 9.

Hollywood police said the suspects’ white pick-up truck, possibly a Ford F-250, had a partial tag of #JCE.

Anyone with information on men or the truck is urged to call the Hollywood Police Department at (954) 967-4411 or Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS or http://www.browardcrimestoppers.org.