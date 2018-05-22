Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LONDON (CBSMiami) — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to make their first public appearance as newlyweds Tuesday.

The couple will attend Prince Charles’ 70th birthday celebration at Buckingham Palace, even though the heir to the throne doesn’t officially turn 70 until November.

The royal family likes to celebrate early and often and it is expected more celebrations will be planned over the next few months.

Tuesday’s party will highlight the elder prince’s charity work. It’ll be held in the gardens of Buckingham Palace. Nearly 6,000 guests are expected.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex got married on Saturday at Windsor Castle as millions around the world watched their nuptials.

Both stayed out of the public eye on Sunday.

Their honeymoon destination has yet to be announced.