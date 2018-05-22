The Fort Lauderdale Home Design and Remodeling Show opens Friday, May 25th and runs throughout Memorial Day Weekend until Monday, May 28th at the Greater Fort Lauderdale Broward County Convention Center.

Here’s what to expect this weekend:

From Traditional to Trendy: Find Thousands of Choices!



Find everything needed for your home, backyard and office: furniture; fine art and décor; landscaping items, patio furniture and grills; appliances; doors, cabinets and fixtures; flooring; home automation; wall and window treatments; home automation; hurricane protection, pergolas, awnings and much more. Plus, enjoy special savings exclusive to the Show!

Speak to the experts representing prominent home improvement businesses including: Pool & Patio Depot, American Storm Protection, Bison Roofing and Solar, IIgui Pools, Velum Design, DRVA Wood, LBU Lighting, Mattress Xperts, Trend Transformation, Rolls Shading System, Tuff Shed, Ygrene, CKA Construction Group, A-Niks, Arkimodel, Top Turf Miami, JB Garage Doors, BROTEN Garage, Kingdom, Miami Carpet and Tile, Spa King of South Florida, ReBath, Bath Crest, The Louver Shop, Illumination Lighting, Fantastic Freezer, Kittles Flooring, Paradise Grilling Systems, Premium Digital Control, Changretta Furniture, SefaStone, Topcret Florida, and many more.

Dream it…Build it. Designing the Backyard of Your Dreams!

Seminars and Meet-and-Greet with Matt Blashaw of DIY Network’s Yard Crashers, Money Hunters, Deconstruction and Project Xtreme, and many other shows.

2:00 and 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 27th and Monday (Memorial Day) May 28th.

Home Style 411

Meet the Home Show’s featured Interior Designers at their room vignettes created exclusively for the Show: Perla Lichi of Perla Lichi Design; Julia Alzate of Julia Alzate Design and Tips; Francy Arria of Max Space Design and Décor, and Roberta Black of RB Design.

Family Day

Sunday, May 27th is Family Day! Enjoy Broward County Parks’ Kids Creative Critter Corner where children will be taught to make construction paper models of marine and terrestrial animals and plants. Learn about how important our oceans, beaches, estuaries, wetlands, and other habitats comprise their natural heritage.

Lifestyle Seminars at the Ygrene Home Improvement Stage

Gardening Tips with by John J. Pipoly III, Ph.D., FLS Program Coordinator, STEM/Environmental Education Program, Broward County Parks and Recreation

5:00 p.m. Friday, May 25th and Sunday, May 27th;

Property Tax Savings Exemptions with Marty Kiar, Broward County Property Appraiser;

1:00 p.m., Saturday, May 26th;



Maximize Homeowners Insurance and Storm Proof Your Home presented by Walter Jenkins, Vice President of DTRT Insurance Group with Rafael Perez, Managing Director at Ygrene

3:00 p.m., Saturday, May 26th and Sunday, May 27th;



Hurricane Season 2018 with NBC 6 Meteorologist, Adam Berg

4:00 p.m., Saturday May 26th.

For a full schedule and information, visit http://www.homeshows.net and @FLHomeShows on Twitter and Instagram; and FloridaHomeShow on Facebook for updates.

Where, When and Contact Information

Fort Lauderdale Home Design and Remodeling Show

May 25-28, 2018 (Memorial Day Weekend)

Friday: 4:00 pm – 9:30 pm

Saturday: 12:00 pm – 9:30 pm

Sunday: 12:00 pm – 9:30 pm

Monday: 12:00 pm – 7:30 pm

The Greater Fort Lauderdale Broward County Convention Center

1950 Eisenhower Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

$10.00 adults; $1.00 children 11 and under. Online or at the Box Office. Purchase tickets online by Thursday, May 24th and SAVE $3.00.

info@homeshows.net

305.667.9299

