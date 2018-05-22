Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A woman accused of trying to commit fraud at a Sunrise bank, fleeing police and crashing into several vehicles Tuesday afternoon remains hospitalized with a broken leg and a broken jaw, according to officials.

Rush-hour traffic in Sunrise was backed up as police worked to clear the scene of a six-vehicle crash that happened shortly before 2 p.m. at Oakland Park Blvd. and Hiatus Road.

Police say it all started at a Wells Fargo on Oakland Park Blvd., near Nob Hill Rd. where Heather Colon, 40, fled from police as they arrived.

“We heard the bang and then we heard sirens everywhere,” said Nicole Hernandez, who says she was standing outside the salon where she works when she saw Colon crash into other vehicles.

“Within like two minutes it was sheriff’s, the Sunrise police, three ambulances, fire trucks. I mean they were here immediately,” said Hernandez.

The witness says despite Colon being injured, she tried to flee from police on foot.

“A woman was running out of the car with blood all over her face and we saw an officer pull his weapon and tell her to get to the ground and then we just backed off,” said Hernandez.

Police did not specify how many people were injured, but they say they were taken to three different hospitals.

“I saw two people go away on a stretcher and they took her away on a stretcher too,” said Hernandez.

Police have not specified what charges Colon will face once she’s discharged from the hospital. They did not release the condition of the others who were transported.