HOMESTEAD (CBSMiami/AP) — It’s a milestone moment for the South Florida Water Management District in their effort to reduce the number of Burmese pythons in the Everglades.

On Tuesday, the 1,000th python collected under the agency’s Python Elimination Program will be weighed in at their field office in Homestead.

Hunter Brian Hargrove collected the milestone snake. When the program began, Hargrove said he hated having to kill the pythons but he wanted to help save wildlife in the beleaguered Everglades.

Pythons are blamed for declining mammal populations across the wetlands.

The state has been paying a select group of hunters to kill the invasive snakes on state lands in South Florida since March 2017. The hunting program initially was limited to Miami-Dade County but has been expanded into Broward and Collier counties as well.

