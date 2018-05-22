Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Broward County Commission is considering a proposal for a penny sales tax hike that failed 18 months ago.

With clogged roads a traffic reality in Broward County, commissioners are looking for solutions and how to pay for it.

This November, residents will vote once more on the issue of raising the sales tax a penny to pay for transportation improvements.

That means seven cents on every dollar instead of the current 6 cents.

“I think we need to give residents the chance to vote on this to see what they want in the way of transportation options” said Commissioner Michael Udine.

On Tuesday the commission invited city leaders from throughout Broward to weigh in on the sales tax transit proposal.

The county pitched the same issue before on the November 2016 ballot, but it failed.

Many city leaders are on board this time but it was clear many are not.

“I didn’t support this last time. I don’t support it this time. I don’t see it,” said Hallandale Beach mayor Keith London.

As before the tax money would go for more buses and routes, light rail and a fiber optic network to improve traffic signalization.

There isn’t much time to sell the tax increase to voters but county commissioners say polls indicate

people are fed up enough with traffic to say yes to a tax increase.

“I think all of us want to be in our cars less,” says Broward mayor Beam Furr.