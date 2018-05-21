Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – After reports surfaced that the FBI had an informant interact with Trump campaign officials in 2016 during the Russia investigation, President Donald Trump wants the Department of Justice to investigate.

Sunday night he took to Twitter to demand it.

I hereby demand, and will do so officially tomorrow, that the Department of Justice look into whether or not the FBI/DOJ infiltrated or surveilled the Trump Campaign for Political Purposes – and if any such demands or requests were made by people within the Obama Administration! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2018

The DOJ has asked its Inspector General to fold the request into an existing probe of possible political motivation within the FBI’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The president made his demand after a full weekend tweeting about the Russia investigation, calling it a witch hunt.

“The president and his allies constantly trying to undermine these investigations. If the president has got nothing to hide, let these investigations finish,” said Sen. Mark Warner, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, who added that he hasn’t seen any evidence of political motivation by the FBI.

Sunday evening President Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, said Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation could be over by September 1st the president agrees to be interviewed in July.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said the Russia investigation must be done by the book.

“I am intent on letting Mr. Mueller do his job but I want to make sure that the FBI, the Department of Justice, did not try, in their own way, to change the outcome of the election,” he said.

Mueller’s office has not commented on Giuliani’s claim.