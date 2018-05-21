Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thanks to the relentless rain, this past weekend was pretty much a washout.

Ft. Lauderdale broke a record with 5.27 inches of rain. The previous record was 4.86 inches set back in 2013.

The worst flooding was in Broward on Sunday. A Flood Watch remains in effect for Broward County until noon on Monday since the ground is so saturated and additional rainfall cloud lead to more flooding.

Showers continue to sweep in on the breeze across South Florida with some downpours in spots. The rain chance remains high Monday due to plenty of moisture in place. We had a warm start with the upper 70s. Highs will climb to the low 80s with plenty of clouds and wet weather. Due to the strong onshore breeze, there is a dangerous high risk of rip currents and a small craft caution for boaters.

Monday we’ll see the potential for scattered showers and lows will fall to the low 70s.

On Tuesday, as high pressure in the Atlantic nudges a bit more to the West and some drier air tries to work into our area, we may see the rain chance decrease slightly. The models indicate we may still see some showers and a few storms on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will climb to the mid to upper 80s with more breaks of sunshine in comparison to the past few days.

Late week the rain chance will likely increase again due to another surge of moisture. Showers and storms will increase this upcoming Memorial Holiday weekend.

The good news is the recent rainfall has improved our drought situation. Instead of a rain deficit, we now have a surplus in South Florida. Ft. Lauderdale’s rainfall total since January 1st has increased to 17.57 inches. The average rainfall is 15.18 inches. Ft. Lauderdale is now 2.39” above normal for this time of year.

Miami’s rainfall total since January 1st has increased to 13.81 inches. The average rainfall is 12.81 inches. Miami is now 1 inch above normal. And in Key West, the rainfall total since January 1st has increased to 11.43 inches. The average rainfall is 9.19 inches. Key West is now 2.24 inches above normal.