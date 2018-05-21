Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – After months of relatively dry weather over our Winter and Spring, many couldn’t wait for the rainy season to arrive to help save their lawns.

Well, it officially started about a week ago and hasn’t let up since. Bands of rain and thunderstorms have drenched South Florida.

On Sunday, Ft. Lauderdale broke a record with 5.27 inches of rain.

The National Weather Service says all of Broward is under a Flood Watch until noon on Monday.

Over the weekend, especially Sunday, the virtually non-stop rain made some roads in Broward impassable due to flooding.

Sunday afternoon shoppers at Sunrise West had to carefully pick their parking space in order to avoid the high water.

“This is the first time I’ve seen it like this. Even during the hurricane, it wasn’t like this,” said Roxana Camacho.

“It’s pretty impressive. I don’t think I’ve ever seen it like this,” said Gino Gonzalez.

Earlier in the day at Sawgrass Mills Mall security guards roped off parts of the parking lot. Some cars there were stranded by the rising water and had to be towed.

“If you can’t see what’s in the water you probably shouldn’t be driving through it,” said Angel Soltres.

Residents say they’ve dealt with flooding in their neighborhood before but it concerns them it’s this bad before the start of hurricane season.