WINDSOR (CBSMiami) – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released several official photographs taken on their wedding day by renowned fashion and portrait photographer Alexi Lubomirski.

The photographs were taken at Windsor Castle shortly after the couple returned from their two-mile carriage procession around the town, just before the reception for 600 hundred hosted by the queen.

It was a magical moment as Meghan Markle entered St. George’s Chapel Saturday.

The Palace released sketches of the Duchess of Sussex’s royal wedding dress, designed by Claire Waight Keller of Givenchy.

The veil represented the distinctive flora of all 53 commonwealth countries united in one spectacular floral composition.

One standout of the ceremony was the gospel choir led by Karen Gibson in a goosebumps inducing rendition of Stand By Me.

Many thought Meghan picked the choir as an homage to her bi-racial background, but it was actually Prince Charles who chose them, as royal watcher Tina Brown tells CBS This Morning’s Gayle King.

“Charles is off beat and progressive. He’s an eclectic guy. He loves all sorts of music and cultures. People don’t realize it, he’s an inclusive man,” said Brown.

Kensington Palace released an official thank you to the public who came out to support the royal couple on social media today with a time-lapse video of the crowds arriving at Windsor Castle for the wedding . It was taken from the guardroom roof.

“This was dress gate,” said Oprah Winfrey.

Oprah Winfrey having some fun on Instagram explaining her almost fashion disaster realizing her Stella McCartney dress would photograph too white, so McCartney’s team spent the night reworking a pale pink dress.

For the evening after-party the bride and groom were dressed to the nines ready to greet their 200 guests.

Meghan in custom designed Stella McCartney wore her “something borrowed/something blue” with a beautiful aquamarine ring from Princess Diana’s collection.

The ring was designed for Diana by Asprey London in 1997.

A poignant picture shows Meghan Markle’s wedding bouquet placed at the grave of the unknown warrior at Westminster Abbey on Sunday, as is tradition for royal brides in the United Kingdom.

And speaking of flowers, Saint Joseph’s Hospice took to Facebook on Sunday to announce that some of the flowers from the royal wedding were donated to them.

The facility posted a photo of 89-year-old Pauline Clayton enjoying her new blooms.