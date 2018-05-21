Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The mother of a 17-year-old youngster who was shot and nearly killed in broad daylight on Saturday afternoon is speaking out, saying she knows who wounded her son.

It happened just before 1 p.m. in broad daylight at Northwest 6th Avenue and Northwest 64th Street. The mother says her son was shot twice in the upper part of the body and is in critical condition at the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

In an exclusive interview with CBS4’s Peter D’Oench, the mother of the victim Deion Hudson said, “I feel like I am all torn up. I can not sleep and I can not eat. We know who it is and who did it. Only cowards would play this cat and mouse game but they are going to get caught. I can’t believe that the person who did this is someone who called himself a friend of my son and who came to my house to spent time with my kids and the he shot my son like that.”

The mother, who said her first name was Shameeka and who did not want to show all of her face for the interview, said, “It breaks my heart that the same boy who has come to my house would shoot my son. You are not going to be able to run and you are not going to be able to hide. We know who you are and we know your name.”

“I am a single mother taking care of five kids and this is hard as a mother,” she said. “This is really stressful and I feel like I am going crazy. There’s too much violence for kids and it is happening every day. I am not going to say my son is perfect but he is not the type of kid who goes out and causes trouble in the streets. He does not have a juvenile record. He is my heart and my soul.”

“Now he is in critical condition,” she said. “He is fighting. He is fighting.”

Hudson’s uncle Willie Gaskins said, “This hurts. He is more than a nephew. This broke me down. I can hardly sleep or eat. There is too much violence. You can’t even walk down the street without somebody getting hurt. It shouldn’t be like that. We should be united.”

D’Oench also spoke with Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina.

Colina spoke about Operation Blue and Brown, an effort that was launched on April 25th in which City of Miami and Miami-Dade Police have joined forces to crack down on shootings after a series of tragic incidents in which young lives were taken by gunfire.

Four-year-old Nyla Jones was shot and killed the day before Easter by random gunfire and in late April two teenagers were gunned down.

“It is an important effort and important that we do everything we can to reduce gun violence,” Colina said. “We want to be able to save lives. It’s not just our job but it’s part of what we do as public servants. And being able to go into an area where people are suffering from a lot of gun violence and have an impact is very gratifying. The community has been very receptive and we have been doing a lot of community policing.”

Colina said he hoped that whoever shot Hudson will be caught.

“We hope he pulls through and that is the information we are getting and of course the help from the community is what is going to help us,” he said. “Hopefully we will find the perpetrator of this crime.”

Anyone with information that ca help police should call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).