Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

GALVESTON (CBSMiami) – A moment of silence was observed across Texas on Monday to honor those who died in last week’s mass shooting at Santa Fe High School.

“In the midst of such tragedy, we pray for the victims and those mourning in Santa Fe, while we work to ensure swift and meaningful action to protect our students in schools across our state,” said Texas Governor Greg Abbott in a statement.

Ten people, eight students and two teachers, were killed in the shooting on Friday. Another 13 were injured.

The shooting suspect, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been jailed on capital murder charges.

Over the weekend there were more tributes at church services and vigils.

Hundreds of worshippers attended a service at a mosque to remember Pakistani exchange student Sabika Sheikh who aspired to work in civil service. Joleen Cogburn was her U.S. host mother.

“She wanted to be a businesswoman and she said she wanted to impact the world and I think she’s done that,” she said.

On Saturday night, hundreds of fans packed the stands at Santa Fe’s playoff baseball game. Two players even suited up after being shot during the massacre.

Police say Pagourtzis wore a trench coat and carried a Remington 870 shotgun and .38 caliber pistol during the attack. Witnesses say he hovered between four classrooms while taunting students as he shot his classmates and teachers.

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick suggested Sunday that guns were not the issue.

“The best way to take that shooter down is with a gun. But even better than that is four or five guns to one,” he said.

Pagourtzis surrendered to police a half hour after they arrived to confront him. He immediately waived his Miranda rights and is now in solitary confinement.